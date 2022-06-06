Centiva Capital LP Invests $585,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,817 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $86.94 on Monday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $88.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

