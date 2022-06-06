Centiva Capital LP Acquires 1,916 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $170.85 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $208.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

