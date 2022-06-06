Capital World Investors Purchases 1,453,859 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,469,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453,859 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Focus Financial Partners worth $326,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,678,000 after purchasing an additional 186,067 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

FOCS opened at $38.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $536.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

