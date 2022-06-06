Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Holdings Raised by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 189.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,986 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,048,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,216,000 after buying an additional 20,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,753,000 after purchasing an additional 100,511 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 981,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,966,250 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

