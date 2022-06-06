Capital World Investors Acquires 301,889 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,889 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $343,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $62.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

