Capital World Investors Purchases 468,006 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468,006 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.84% of Carvana worth $337,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $85,762,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,008,000 after buying an additional 291,607 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at $64,384,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.57 per share, for a total transaction of $488,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,746.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,740,250 shares of company stock valued at $295,465,135. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average is $143.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

