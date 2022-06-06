Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $57.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

NYSE KR opened at $52.54 on Monday. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,654,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 52,411 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

