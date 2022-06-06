Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTPAU. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Gores Technology Partners by 73.5% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 237,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100,782 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the third quarter worth about $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 421,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,060,000.

Shares of Gores Technology Partners stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

