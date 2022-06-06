Centiva Capital LP Invests $496,000 in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMGMU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Priveterra Acquisition by 659.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Priveterra Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,773,000.
Priveterra Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Monday. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87.
Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the medical technology sector.
