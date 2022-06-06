87,725 Shares in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $5,504,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 221,282 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Longview Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LGV opened at $9.77 on Monday. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.