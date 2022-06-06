Capital World Investors Raises Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,016 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.27% of Endeavor Group worth $337,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 52,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total value of 142,774.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 391,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.62, for a total transaction of 7,690,824.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,768,764 shares in the company, valued at 34,703,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 over the last quarter.

EDR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.00.

EDR opened at 23.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,342.34 and a beta of 1.04. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of 17.42 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is 28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The company had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

