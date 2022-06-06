Centiva Capital LP Invests $868,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,946,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after buying an additional 1,166,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,580,000 after buying an additional 731,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT opened at $142.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average of $146.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 23.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,369. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.