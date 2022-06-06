Centiva Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGIIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGIIU. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Seaport Global Acquisition II stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

