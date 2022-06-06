1,599 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,203,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,261,000 after buying an additional 190,378 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after buying an additional 116,124 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,008,000 after buying an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $405.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $374.03 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.13.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.00.

About Teledyne Technologies (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.