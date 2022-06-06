PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,125 Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $92.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.45 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Safety Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.