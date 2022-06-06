Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $393,000 Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,632,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after buying an additional 333,316 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,779,000 after buying an additional 316,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,261,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,887,000 after buying an additional 138,087 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in Ingredion by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,145,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,673,000 after buying an additional 123,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock opened at $93.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.