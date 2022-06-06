VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Holdings Boosted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 249.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

