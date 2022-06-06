Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 246 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

