PDT Partners LLC Takes $591,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROLL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $199.10 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.47.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

