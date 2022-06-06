PDT Partners LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.09% of RCI Hospitality worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ADW Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,908,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $54.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.63. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

