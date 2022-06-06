25,923 Shares in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,607,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,796,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,835,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STVN opened at €16.30 ($17.53) on Monday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($31.38). The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.48.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STVN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.44 ($26.28).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

