Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 50,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Korea Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.