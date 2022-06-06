PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,953,000 after buying an additional 426,743 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

DCT opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

