PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,953,000 after buying an additional 426,743 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,435 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
DCT opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.90. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $50.90.
In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
