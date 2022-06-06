Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,790,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,796 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,320,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,677,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

EIX opened at $69.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

