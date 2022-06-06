Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 608 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.