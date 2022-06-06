PDT Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:CLS opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.14. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

