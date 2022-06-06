Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 170.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 842,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,599 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $31,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

