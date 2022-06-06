Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,457,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,035,000 after purchasing an additional 28,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Canon by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,042,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 203,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canon by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 42,633 shares during the period.

Shares of CAJ opened at $25.22 on Monday. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.10%. Analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

CAJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

