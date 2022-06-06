PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 20,327 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $29,312,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,352,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Shares of CNM opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Core & Main’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.