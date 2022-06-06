Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $356,000 Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tenaris by 35.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 143.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 120,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TS opened at $34.14 on Monday. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.09.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

