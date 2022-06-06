Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $38.34 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

