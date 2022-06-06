Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

