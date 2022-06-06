Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.43.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $363.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.80 and a 200-day moving average of $419.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $335.02 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

