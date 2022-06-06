D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,549 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Bentley Systems worth $32,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSY. Akkr Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth $60,367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $35.41 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 over the last ninety days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

