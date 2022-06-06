Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,753 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.99.
NatWest Group Profile (Get Rating)
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NatWest Group (NWG)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.