Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,753 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWG. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96. NatWest Group plc has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.24) to GBX 360 ($4.55) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.62.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

