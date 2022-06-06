Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Holdings Raised by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Insteel Industries worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 507,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after buying an additional 93,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 394,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 42,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 543.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $49,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Richard Wagner sold 10,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $450,326.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,071 shares of company stock valued at $610,167. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IIIN stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $827.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.25. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $47.70.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $213.21 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 14.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

About Insteel Industries (Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.