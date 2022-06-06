Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Holdings Cut by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Cabot by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at $271,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of CBT opened at $75.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $78.62.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 65.78%.

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Cabot (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.