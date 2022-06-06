D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 622,952 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,952 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.38% of New York Times worth $30,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP boosted its stake in New York Times by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP now owns 370,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,245,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 97,209 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $34.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.90.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

