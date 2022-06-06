Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,960 shares of company stock worth $1,110,427. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

