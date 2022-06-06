PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $83.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,618 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

