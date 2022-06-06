PDT Partners LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,315 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.70.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.59.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

