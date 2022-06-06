PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,967 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $81.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.62 dividend. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

