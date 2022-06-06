PDT Partners LLC Invests $589,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,291,000 after acquiring an additional 313,035 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,236,000 after acquiring an additional 455,055 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,806,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after acquiring an additional 304,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,051,000 after acquiring an additional 224,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after buying an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

KLIC opened at $53.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.