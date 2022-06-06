PDT Partners LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Viking Therapeutics worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $2.34 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $181.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VKTX. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

