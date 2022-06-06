PDT Partners LLC Invests $579,000 in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Heron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,141 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 517,367 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

HRTX opened at $3.00 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 243.85% and a negative net margin of 258.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

