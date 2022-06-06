Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,134 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,436,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,391,000 after buying an additional 890,594 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.55.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $129.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.53 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

