PDT Partners LLC Grows Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,573 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

MHO opened at $46.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $51.04. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.89.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $860.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

