8,014 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

