PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,151 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of AVNW opened at $29.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $325.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.