PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 83,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,605,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 42,250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 500,378 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $18.07 on Monday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $725.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.81%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $1,098,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $192,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,940 shares of company stock worth $9,142,345 in the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorian LPG Profile (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.